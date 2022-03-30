Coach Les Redinbaugh wanted better results from Union soccer after Saturday’s blustery scrimmage at Vinton-Shellsburg, and despite the weather only being a tick better on Monday he saw just that in a 2-1 win over Iowa City Regina to open the season.
“It was a vast improvement over Saturday,” Redinbaugh said. “We focused on defense and working to dispossess better. It was a concern and now we look well.”
The Knights came out “extremely” scared in the opening first few minutes, dominating the ball and threatened to score several times. Union gradually warmed up and possessed the ball better until a defensive breakdown led to a Regals score at the 26:47 mark. Junior Jaidyn Bush would answer 10 minutes later, arcing a shot above the goalie with a friendly drop into the net.
“Our forwards are working well together,” Redinbaugh said. “There’s great synergy early. They come ready to practice and improve. We just need to work on some more connections.”
30 minutes went by in the second half before freshman Avery Knoop scored her first career goal and gave Union its first lead of the match. The Knights held back and focused on maintaining their lead for the remaining 11 minutes, a strategy that ultimately paid off as the Regal moved in attack mode the rest of the match.
“We needed that goal and Avery delivered,” Redinbaugh said. “They stayed positive on the field and defended the lead well.”
Sophomore goalie Dacey Powell had 12 saves and allowed one goal. Sophomore Molly Grote had four shots on goal.
Union faced Cedar Valley Christian on Thursday in Alburnett and will travel to Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday.