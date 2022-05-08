Union track and field competed in the NICL Conference Meet at Hudson on Thursday, with the girls and boys teams each earning two conference champions ahead of their road to State.
The girls took fourth out of 16 teams on Thursday. The 4x100 relay of freshman Myah Pont, sophomore Sydney Anton, junior Aubrey Gates and freshman Kate Carlson were NICL champs with a time of 52.51. Anton would be part of another championship relay in the shuttle hurdle alongside sophomore Reagan Sorensen, sophomore Ava Mills and freshman Jailyn Petersen with a PR of 1:12.23.
Other major scoring events for the girls were Mills in third and Anton in sixth in the 100m hurdles, freshman Amilia Condon third in the 1,500m run, sophomore Lauren Youngblut fourth in the 3,200m run, Gates third in the high jump and sophomore Brigitte Rohrer fifth in the shot put.
Union’s boys were fifth out of 16 schools and saw many of their points come from their relays. The Knights opened Thursday’s meet with the sprint medley team of senior Michael Niebergall, senior TJ Freeland, sophomore Logan Rosauer and senior Danny Petersen win the event with a time of 1:37.5. The 4x200 of Niebergall, senior Gibson Purdy Petersen and Rosauer gave Union another gold with a time of 1:33.64.
Other major scoring events for the boys were 4x1 of Niebergall, Freeland, Rosauer and Seth Petersen finishing third; the 4x400 of Brock Meyer, junior Asher Beerman, junior Joren Fisher and Danny Petersen finishing third; Meyer fifth in 800m run, senior Nolan Miehe fourth in the 100m hurdles and senior Grand Behrens fourth in the high jump.
The Knights will travel to Grundy Center on Thursday for their State Qualifying Meet. The two top finishes in each event will automatically qualify for the State Coed Track and Field Meet at Drake Stadium from May 19-21. The top eight remaining times/throws/jumps across Class 2A in Iowa will also qualify for State in each event.