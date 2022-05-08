Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.