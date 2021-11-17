At the request of football coaches in Class 2A District 4, district honors were not released until the last remaining team finished their season. With Waukon losing the State semifinals, selections for Union can now be released:
Named to First Team All-District for Union: senior Grant Behrens (QB/LB), senior Grant Brehm (DE/C), senior Max Eikamp (TE/CB) senior Dacoda Marvets (OG/LB), senior Michael Niebergall (WR/CB), senior Gibson Purdy (TE/LB).
Named to Second Team All-District for Union: junior Joren Fisher (WR/DB), senior Caleb McGuffey (DE/OG).
Named to Honorable Mention All-District: sophomore Logan Rosauer (TE/LB), sophomore Brock Ruzicka (OL/DL)