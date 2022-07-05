Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 98F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.