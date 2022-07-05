Deja vu. Two weeks after a thrilling comeback win over Denver, Union baseball pulled out yet another comeback win out of their hats 8-7 as senior Grant Behrens hit a walkoff single with two outs in a rare postseason home win for the Knights.
“All I could think was ‘come on Grant!,” coach Chris Shannon said. “We were due for a break. Grant comes out and gives us one of his best swings of the season. He came in clutch tonight.”
Things didn’t look spectacular for the Knights from the start. A potential double play turned into an error and several walks allowed the Cyclones to capitalize by scoring five runs in the top of the first. A pitching change allowed Behrens to get Union out of the inning. Junior Ty Lorenzen tacked one run up on the board as he scored off a Denver error.
Union’s defense recovered and held back Denver for four innings, just enough time for the Knights to get their bats going. Senior TJ Freeland’s RBI double scored seniors Seth Petersen and Michael Niebergall. A triple from senior Danny Petersen tied the ballgame as Behrens and Freeland were hit home. Sophomore Sam Fehl capped the bottom of the fifth with a single to drive in Petersen and take a 6-5 lead.
“We had situations early where we had runners on third and second and we were hitting hard,” Shannon said. “We just kept hitting right out to Denver. Finally, we got one down and saw things go our way. These guys just kept going after it.”
Defensive woes returned as another critical fielding error allowed Denver two runs to take the lead in the top of sixth. Union loaded bases with one out in the bottom of the inning only two see two batters struck out.
Top of seventh. The Knights flush their shaky sixth inning and get the outs, the third coming from a Behrens K. Union gets runners on first and second. Two outs. Niebergall comes up with a single to score sophomore Mason Mullen. Tie ballgame. Then the walkoff from Behrens scores senior Max Eikamp.
“That’s what seniors are for: clutch plays,” Shannon said. “They didn’t let the fact our hits weren’t falling early affect them. They just kept hitting the ball hard. That was a huge win for these guys.”
The Knights (9-22) traveled to State Center on Tuesday to face West Marshall (26-8) for the second round of Districts.