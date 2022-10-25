Union volleyball is back in the State Volleyball Tournament for the third time in four years after taking down Center Point-Urbana (25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19) in La Porte City on Tuesday for the ultimate rubber match of the season.
“We came in knowing CPU is a great team and this was going to be a close game,” Union senior Jaidyn Bush said. “They have good hitters, know how to play the ball well. I think playing them earlier helped us pick up on them.”
The two programs met earlier in the season at a tournament in Monticello, CPU taking their first meeting and Union winning the rematch in the tournament finals. But as Union coach Brian Jesse put it, Tuesday’s Regional final match “was far different from a match on Saturday”.
“We had time to prepare,” Jesse said. “They’ve really tested us. Playing tough teams has prepared us for matches like this. We did a much better job against them tonight than we did earlier in the season.”
Missed serves hindered CPU in the first set as Union took advantage to cruise through the set with only a handful of kills. The Stormin’ Pointers quickly adjusted, knocking down their errors and holding onto their lead in the second set despite several Union comebacks.
“They made a nice comeback in the second set, but I think a few more sets and we would have come back again,” Jesse said. “We felt positive going into the third. [CPU] continued to battle back. They’re a solid team.”
Union took control again in the third set despite CPU comebacks throughout. Match point took some effort in the final set, but Jaidyn Bush had the answer after a timeout.
“That felt amazing,” Bush said. “We’ve grown closer together as a team this season and I feel like that helps us stay positive on the court. This group genuinely feels like a family of sisters. I’m so proud to call them my family.
CPU bows out of the season with a 19-18 record, which is deceiving considering the caliber of teams they’ve faced this season and bounced back from six wins in 2021. The Stormin’ Pointers will lose seniors Lauren Langridge, Taylor Luscomb, Olivia Raue and Allison Pollock, but return five starters and plenty of young talent.
Union (42-9) have seeded eighth in Class 3A and will open the State tournament with top-seed Des Moines Christian (45-4) on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. The tournament is held this year at Xtream Arena in Coralville.