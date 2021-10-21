I am writing about the persecution of Christians. My goal is to NOT provoke anyone to feelings of guilt, or distress about how badly the persecuted suffer, compared to how easy we have life in America. Rather my goal is to release anyone from that distress. God is not honored if we experience distress only, but is honored when we move past those feelings and are moved instead to pray and support them.
Hebrews 13:3 says, “Remember those prisoners as though chained with them- those who are mistreated- since you yourselves are in the body also.’” The Bible tells us to do good to others, but especially to other believers (Gal 6:10.)
Persecution has occurred for many centuries. I will only mention 2 recent cases. Do you recall the 21 Coptic (Egyptian) Christians in orange prison suits who were beheaded on a beach in 2015? And just this week, a group missionary families,17 in all, that were abducted in Haiti.
One might think that after years of persecution, the Christian church there would fade away. The opposite is true. Historically, when the church is persecuted, it actually grows! Instead, when the church lives in a culture of wealth and many freedoms, its people become “lukewarm.” Love and passion for Christ is what fades.
So, how do we move past feelings of guilt about the mistreatment of Christians in hostile nations? We need to realize that God has not asked everyone to live in a society with persecution. But He has asked us to obey Hebrews 13:3 noted above. If we pray and support them in their time of need, we will share with them in their reward in heaven.
Practically, what does God expect of us who live in a free, religious society? It helps to consider the end of the story.
The end of the story refers to us considering eternity in everyday life. When those who have endured persecution are asked about what they need, their answers show a perspective that includes eternity. Two things are high on that list. 1) “Pray for us !” and 2) “Send us more Bibles!” They even pray for those who persecute them and lead them to salvation. They possess a keen awareness that there is a heaven to gain and a hell to lead others away from.
The end of the story for us all is that those persecuted are our family, our brothers and sisters in Christ. We will be with them in heaven! It is possible to balance enjoying our blessed life now, but also pray and meet their needs now on earth.
How can we pray for them? Pray that they will sense God’s presence and comfort, that they will endure and even forgive for those who hurt them, that they will continue to evangelize when possible. Pray that they can receive healing, both physically and emotionally. Pray for wisdom to perceive God’s direction in all situations.
How can we support them in practical ways? Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) and Open Doors are just two organizations that assist the persecuted church throughout the world. Visit them online to learn more.
They help out with practical needs. Items such as bicycles, motorcycles, technology items, chickens, goats, donkeys for food and income, as well as help to relocate when needed, school for children, counseling, and help in finding jobs again are some of the helps offered.
The persecuted church needs us. But it is equally true that we need them! We can learn from them to live our life with an awareness of eternity. We could learn from their love and joy in Christ no matter the harsh circumstances. As we share of our blessings with them, we will share with them in their reward in heaven.
As to how we react when hearing about the persecuted church, it helps to know the end of the story.
November 7th is the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians (IDOP.) It is time for the free church to stand with them in their time of suffering.