VAN HORNE — Volleyball is a strange sport. Your team can sweep the other team in straight sets, but your team still comes out of it feeling as if they’ve been in a war.
Such was the case for the Benton Lady Bobcats Tuesday night at the Benton Fieldhouse. The Lady ‘Cats managed a 3-0 sweep of Grinnell in WaMaC West action, but it was far from easy. Benton won the first set 25-15, but then trailed much of the second set before finally pulling out a 25-23 win. In the finale, again the Tigers were up much of the third set, before a big rally put them on top to stay, 25-19.
Piper Nelson was the big force at the net for the Lady Bobcats, recording 17 kills on 44 attempts, while Emma Townsley added 12 on 35 tries. Townsley also added 17 assists, with Mabry Sadler adding 10.
On defense, Kennedy Donald brought up 15 digs, Nelson and Sadler 10 each, Townsley nine and Haiden Moore six. Aubrey Kelly and Avery Palmer each had a solo block.
On the serving line, Townsley was 20 for 21 with four aces, while Nelson went 13 for 13 sith three aces, Sadler 12 for 12, and Donald 10 for with an ace.
The win was bounce-back for the Lady Bobcats after going 1-3 at East Marshall Invitational Saturday.
Benton defeated the host Mustangs, 2-0, but dropped 2-0 bouts to Des Moines Christian and Hudson, and 2-1 to West Marshall.
The Lady Bobcat host the Benton Invitational Saturday, beginning 9 a.m. before traveling to Marion Thursday to take on the powerhouse Wolves.
Benton Community 3, Grinnell 0 (25-15. 25-23, 25-19)
Individual Statistics (Grinnell at Benton)
BENTON COMMUNITY BOBCATS
Emma Townsley: 17 assists; four kills
Piper Nelson: 17 kills/44 swings (.227 hitting percentage)
BLOCKS
Aubrey Kelly: one block; one dig
DIGS
Kennedy Donald: 15 digs
SERVING
Emma Townsley: 20/21 serving (.952 serving efficiency)