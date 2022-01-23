Last season’s tight battle between Benton and Union seemed to be extending into Saturday’s non-conference tip in La Porte, until the Knights found a spark in the fourth quarter to race past the visiting Bobcats 54-38.
“It was another really good battle,” Union coach Corey Lorenzen said. “Both had hard fought games the night before. We were able to wear them down a little bit in the fourth quarter and pull away. We had a little more breathing than we did last year where we had to come back from 14 at the end of the game.”
Through three quarters, the back-and-forth game remained around a three point difference. Both defense flexed, but ultimately it came down to shots in Benton coach Larry Carlson’s mind.
“We had looks, but they didn’t fall for us today,” Carlson said. “We need those baskets to energize ourselves. Union did that in the fourth quarter and that was the difference.”
Several miscues defensively gave the Knights the run they needed in the final quarter, patiently waiting for open looks and taking advantage of missed switches. Union would outscore Benton 20-6 in the final eight minutes.
“It comes down to us running our offense and moving the ball,” Lorenzen said. “When we’ve struggled, we aren’t moving the ball enough. These last three games have been much better. We’ve generated good looks and made good cuts.”
Benton senior Aiden Harris led the Bobcats with 11 points, followed by junior Blake Daugherty with nine points, junior Derek Steffen and junior Evan Daugherty with seven points each.”
“We played even with them, but shots were falling for Union late,” Carlson said. “We gave ourselves a chance. Unfortunately some shots don’t fall. You move on.”
Senior TJ Freeland led the Knights with 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Senior Grant Behrens finished with 13 points and two assists, junior Ty Lorenzen 10 points and six rebounds. The win is their third in a row in a week that saw the Knights play four games.
“You’d have to look back a long time to see Union basketball with a winning record 15 games into the season,” Lorenzen said. “Our boys have worked hard to earn that. Now we have to just keep building off of it and try to get better.”
Benton (4-10) will travel to Independence on Monday, host South Tama on Tuesday and travel to Solon on Friday. Union (8-7) will travel to South Hardin on Tuesday and host Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday.