You can learn how to paint art on a grand scale on September 25 in Vinton. Thomas Agran, an Iowa City muralist and public art consultant, will teach a workshop for artists, volunteers, and community planners. The workshop will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pourville Art Studio & Gallery, 104 W. 4th St., Vinton.
Vinton Guild of Fine Arts (Guild) arranged the workshop to complement its mural project, Back Alley Art. That project is an initiative of the Guild in partnership with Pourville Art Studio & Gallery, 104 W. 4th St., Vinton and Vinton Unlimited. The project will bring colorful, interactive murals to the alleyways and other public spaces of downtown Vinton.
“Before we do murals, we wanted to have a workshop for the community about how to paint them and how to plan,” Anita Gordon, Guild treasurer and coordinator of Back Alley Art.
She wants to build capacity locally for doing murals using local talent.
“We wanted to engage community members in helping out with the painting,” Gordon said.
Agran, a painter and muralist, had the right background for leading the workshop, Gordon said. He has been planning and consulting with communities on mural projects on the board of a group responsible for Iowa City public art. He also teaches painting and drawing at the university level.
“I know he’s going to be a great speaker, too,” Gordon said.
Dandeena Schadle, the owner of Pourville, will be guiding community volunteer artists in painting the first couple murals, starting with the butterfly.
Dandeena has a lot of experience as an art teacher as well as being a great artist,
The workshop ties into the Guild’s mission to engage people in being more creative and to increase art in public spaces. After the workshop, the Guild will put out a call for artists to submit designs for murals to be painted in Vinton.
“The Guild will be doing a few, but we want to encourage local artists to submit their own designs,” Gordon said. “The only requirement is that they be interactive in some way.”
Planners, artists, and art patrons, and city planners from outside of Vinton are encouraged to register.
Planners, artists, and art patrons, and city planners from outside of Vinton are encouraged to register. Thanks to a couple of grants, workshop attendees will pay less than half what they typically would. A City of Vinton (Hotel Occupancy Tax) HOT grant helps offset the cost of the mural workshop for attendees. Back Alley Art has also received funding from Vinton Community Foundation.
The location of the workshop might change to a larger space to allow for more social distancing. Registrants will be notified by the Guild if the venue changes.