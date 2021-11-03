Members of Vinton American Legion Auxiliary will meet Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Pizza Ranch, for their birthday luncheon. Lunch at noon will be followed by a regular meeting. Members are asked to bring two items for each basket for the Atkins Craft Show. Baskets are Christmas and Kitchen related.
Legion Auxiliary birthday luncheon is Nov. 9
editorodr
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
53°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 42%
- Cloud Coverage:32%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:45:03 AM
- Sunset: 05:57:36 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.