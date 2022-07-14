VINTON — “So, what’s everyone’s schedule look like this next couple of weeks?”
With those words from Vinton Public Library Board President Jimmy Kelly started the ball rolling to reopen the library this coming Monday, July 18, on a limited basis until a new director is found. Between the board members — as volunteers — and the two part-time staff members, the Vinton Public Library will reopen Monday, June 18 at 9 a.m. As of now, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Most of the board was trained by former library Children’s Librarian/Acting Director Colton Neely on the day-to-day operations of facility and they will be working with the part-time staff to allow as many services as possible.
Available services will include regular check-in/check-out of book and multi-media materials, free internet services, computers, and copying services. And the Board will look into the complicated process of intra-library loans.
In addition, the entire library will be open, and the Summer Reading, Brag Tags and the prizes they earn will be back in effect.
“There’s only so much we can do right now,” Kelly said. “But we’re going to do our best, until we get a new director.”
The Board also acknowledged the work of Kellie Roberts and Molly Hach, who -- totally on their own -- will be doing story times at Kiwanis Park on Tuesday mornings beginning June 19.
With that in mind, the Board also set in motion the process to get that very position filled. Three applications were received by the closing date of July 8 and the Board will now begin scheduling interviews as early as July 20. There will be two rounds of interviews, but they hope to have those done by August and have a new director on board.