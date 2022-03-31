So, what did you do in your first semester in college? Never mind…don’t answer that.
But for William Penn University freshman — and 2021 Vinton-Shellsburg High School graduate — Noah Lindauer, the answer is probably cooler than any of ours.
Lindauer is in WPU’s Film and Video Production program and he jumped in with both feet right off the bat, producing a short film first semester touring various sites around Iowa such as the Amana Colonies, the Grotto of The Redemption in West Bend, the Maquoketa Caves, and Grant Wood’s American Gothic house.
Lindauer wrote, produced, directed, and did the filming on the project. He also scouted all of the locations for the project.
The film has been selected to be shown at a film festival in Italy and recently was shown on Des Moines television station FOX17. The film was part of a half-hour long show highlighting William Penn and many of the highly creative programs the university offers. And what is even more interesting is that in the closing credits Lindauer is listed as the producer of the entire show.
So what did you do in your first semester in college?
To view Noah’s production check out this link: