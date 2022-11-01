Adversity can breed success, and none more obvious the last two seasons than with Union volleyball.
After finishing with their first losing record in years in 2021, the Knights bounced back with their winningest season and qualified for the State tournament for the third time in four years.
“I share a big bond with these girls,” Union senior Aubrey Gates said. “I’ve played with them for three or four years now. I think that’s been the difference between years. It’s a team, and there’s no better girls I’d want to be here with.”
Their bounce-back year came to a close Tuesday on the biggest court in Iowa high school volleyball at Xtream Arena in Coralville, falling to top-ranked Des Moines Christian 3-1 (28-26, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17) in the first round of State.
“We came in with a solid game plan,” coach Brian Jesse said. “The difference was in their libero (Olivia Lombardi). She passed well, had a nice serve receive and defensively was great. We executed well. We played well. No one likes to lose, but if you’re going to lose, you go out aggressively. I can’t complain.”
Initially down most of the first set, Gates pushed the Knights through the nail-biter with 12 kills to take the set 28-26.
“We came out knowing this was going to be a battle,” Gates said. “Taking that first set definitely gave us confidence. We knew we could do this. We fought for every single point.”
A brief Union lead in the second set was erased by the hard-hitting Lions. Though keeping within a few critical points, a late rally by Des Moines Christian was the key in winning the set 25-23 and wrestling away momentum.
“[Des Moines Christian] was willing to put in the extra work for that second set,” Union junior Gracie Klima said. “We got tired on our side. That’s not hard when you’re playing at a high level like this. We put in the work, but they had us today.”
Union would rally back several time in the subsequent two sets, yet the Lions had an answer each time the Knights came back within two or three points. Ultimately, the momentum was on Des Moines Christian’s side in the 25-21, 25-17 final two sets.
“It was exciting to play here,” Klima said. “I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other girls by my side. It's a bittersweet ending, it was incredible to make it to State.”
Gates led the Knights with 29 kills, 12 digs and two blocks, senior Jaidyn Bush 12 digs and “one her best games all season” according to Jesse. Klima totaled nine kills, 18 digs and an ace. Junior Ava Mehlert had 18 digs, junior Dena Robb six kills and a school-record six solo blocks.
“We faced some tough tests at the end of the season and continued to play pretty tough,” Jesse said. “I can’t say enough about these girls and their power to stay with their goals.”
The Knights will see Bush, Gates and senior Makayla Tharp graduate in May, losing to of their top serve receivers and the leadership of all three girls.
“I think we have finished on a high note,” Gates said. “I hope the girls coming back have the utmost confidence and energy next year. I feel they can make it back next year, and I’ll be back to cheer them on.”
“They’ve been positive seniors,” Jesse added. “They’ve been through the ups and downs of this program, putting in the time. Jaidyn battled through injuries and has been solid on serve receive on season. Aubrey was good last year, but she made the next step. Makayla has been a great teammate in practice and we’re happy she came ready every day.”
Union will return Klima (359 kills) as their primary outside weapon in 2023 and the right setter in sophomore Avery Knoop (1172 assists) to keep the offense going. Juniors Robb and Sydney Schmuecker will return at middle.
“Everyone’s going to have to do better,” Jesse said. “Obviously we won’t be as strong on the outside. We’ll see who comes up next season, who surprises us. Roles will have to be filled.”