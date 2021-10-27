VINTON--The Vinton Lions Club donated $3000 to Vinton Shellsburg Boosters. During the high school football season Vinton Lions Club sets up the food trailer at the VS Karr Athletic Complex providing hand cut tenderloins, funnel cakes, potato bites and sno-cones. This season was a great success with beautiful weather and bountiful crowds of people enjoying the football season. We are grateful for the tremendous support of our community and providing the opportunity to support needs in our community. VS Booster President Barb Winsor and Treasurer Kristi Elwick were presented a $3000 check from Vinton Lions President Dennis Lausar and Treasurer Alan Woodhouse.
Upcoming event: Vinton Lions Club Chili supper will be held on Thursday, November 18th at the Vinton Fire Station beginning at 4:30PM. The Chili supper supports our local Veteran’s Honor Flight.