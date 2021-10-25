VINTON — Four seats are listed on the ballot for Tuesday, November 2nd, Vinton city election. Local residents returned nomination papers in September to seek election for both Ward 1 and 3 as well as a council member at large position. Residents are also been asked to fill the expired term for Ward 4. Also listed on the ballot is the seat of mayor.
All candidates were sent questionnaires and asked to respond with their thoughts.
Residents in all four wards will be casting ballots at the Vinton Skate & Activity Center. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mayor:
The mayor’s race is the only contested race on the Vinton city ballot this November. Running for re-election is Bud Maynard and Kord Sellers is the other resident who returned nomination papers.
Bud Maynard:
1) Why did you decide to return nomination papers for the mayor’s seat?
I have been fortunate to work with a council that wasn’t afraid to take a couple risks and with the support of the community, Vinton has seen some very positive results. I-Vinton became a reality and we are a fiber optic community. The Braille School Project after more than 3 years of collaboration between Local, State and Federal Agencies has successfully passed into private ownership. Dollar Fresh and Kwik Star have set up shop in town. A new Dollar General is getting out of the ground. Ideal Industries consolidated its operations to Vinton. A new Splash Pad. The longest glow trail in the US and quite possibly the world. A large street reconstruction project coming to completion. The first phase of Andersen Creek is nearing completion and phase 2 has started. To continue to be a part of this and be a part of the excitement is why I took out nomination papers for the Mayor’s seat.
2) What do you see as challenges facing the city in the coming year?
Vinton will need to work hard to continue the momentum built up over the past 4 years. Doing business during the Pandemic had its challenges but I think the post Pandemic economy is going to be more of a challenge. Getting people to work and resupplying the dwindling stockpiles of materials around the world is going to have a huge impact on the cost of doing business for Vinton and its residents. This I believe is the biggest challenge we will be facing in the coming year. We are fortunate that we have had such great success the past few years, as long as we keep investing in ourselves as a community we will keep moving forward.
I appreciate the support that the community has given the city council and myself as we navigated uncharted waters, the likes none of us has ever experienced. Through out it all, the Council kept a positive attitude and a never fail state of mind and i couldn’t be happier with how the results turned out.
Its exciting to see so many people seeking out positions to serve their community. I wish them all the best of luck.
Kord Sellers
I have 5 specific goals if I were to be elected Mayor of the City of Vinton.
1. I want everyone in this town to have a voice, regardless of last name or financial status.
2. I want government meetings and discussions to be easier to access.
3. I want our local government to spend taxpayer money responsibly and also to move toward Best Value Procurement in lieu of Lowest Bid Procurement.
4. I want our City Ordinances reviewed on a line-by-line basis, and clarifications or changes made accordingly.
5. I want to continue to make Vinton a desirable place to live.
Over the last couple years, I have felt that these goals are not being met.
As far as the biggest challenges for the upcoming year, I believe the budget and spending are the most important part of any city government. With the upcoming public works building, continued Braille School development, and perpetual road and utility projects, Vinton has a large amount of expenditures planned for. How these projects are handled will affect this city’s budget sheets for years to come.
Council at large:
Brian Parr made the decision to not return nomination papers for the council seat he has held in the past. Returning papers were Rylie Pflughaupt.
1) Why did you decide to return nomination papers to fill the at-large seat?
I’ve decided to run for Vinton City Council because I want to do what I can for my community. As a lifelong resident of Vinton, I have watched the community grow and change and would love to be a part of that. I hope to use my role on the council to make sure all decisions benefit the most people in the community while encouraging further growth and development.
2) What do you see as challenges facing the city in the coming year?
Encouraging young people to stay in the community, helping our small businesses to thrive, balancing growth with the needs of the citizens and doing all of this while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
Council Ward 1:
Ron Hessenius is running unopposed to fill the serve those residents in Ward 1. Hessenius has served a council member for 16 years.
1. Why did you decide to return nomination papers?
Because I want to see projects that we have started come full circle.
He explained on such project that he would like to see completed is the new emergency services center.
2. What do you see as challenges facing the city in the upcoming year?
Making sure we have financing for all the projects we have coming up. Getting some run down properties brought up to code or torn down.
Council Ward 3:
Val Bearbower is running opposed for Ward 3 filling the seat that was most recently held by Nate Edwards.
I am a 1992 graduate of Vinton Shellsburg and a lifelong resident of Vinton. My mom, Zelda Bower, retired from the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School serving as the Orientation and Mobility Instructor for the blind. My dad, Bill, worked as a tuckpointer and later on the family farm. I married my husband Adam in 2000 and have been fortunate to work from home, assisting my husband with managing his successful drywall business, running the household, and helping to raise our two children. Ayden is a 2021 alumni of Vinton-Shellsburg and he works alongside his father. Our daughter Ava is in middle school and will be a freshmen before we know it!
Before I address the challenges our community faces, I want to focus on all the reasons why Adam and I love our hometown and stayed here to raise our children. Community involvement seems to be a growing trend and I find it refreshing to see younger generations getting involved! I love to see how much our citizens take pride in our community. Our city leaders have done an excellent job expanding family friendly venues and low cost entertainment options. Change is bittersweet but renovations and updates to the Braille School campus are also bringing more opportunities to the citizens of Vinton. This has been a great place to raise our children in a community built on strong family values. Despite setbacks from the pandemic, our small Iowa town has always come together in times of adversity to push forward and continue to grow.
It seems several other candidates and I are in agreement that there is a need for more transparency and accountability from our city government. I believe there needs to be more fairness and better accessibility for public attendance at council meetings. I made the decision to run for city council because I want to give back to my community and help Vinton continue to grow ethically. My children are older now and this has left me with more time to get involved. While I respectfully thank the current members for their service and the long-lasting contributions they have made, I feel that perhaps it is time to bring new faces and fresh perspectives to the council as we all do our best to find a way through all the challenges ahead of us. I would like to encourage citizens to participate in discussions where our freedoms and constitutional rights are involved! These are the ways I would be honored to serve my fellow community members! Thank you for considering me, Valerie Bearbower, for City Council to represent my friends and neighbors here in the 3rd Ward!
Council Ward 4:
Bethany Gates returned the nomination papers for the Ward 4 seat. She was appointed to fill the role until the November 2 election earlier this year by the city council. Nathan Hesson served as the council person for Ward 4 until his death.
1) Why did you decide to return nomination papers to complete this term?
When the Vinton City Council was interviewing applicants to temporarily fill Nathan Hesson’s seat until this upcoming election, I told the council that I intended to run this fall whether they chose me to serve for these few months or not. Now that I’ve spent 6 months in this role, I’ve learned a lot about how our city operates, just as I’ve learned that there’s a lot that I still don’t know. I’ve enjoyed these 6 months and I put nomination papers in because I want to continue to serve Vinton in this capacity.
I’ve always been interested and fairly active in politics on both the state and local level, and I’m excited to be at a point in life where I can dedicate the time it takes to represent Vinton. I look forward to continuing to work with the council as we strive to grow Vinton economically, and to offer more opportunities for families and businesses that are stereotypically found only in bigger cities. Nathan Hesson left big shoes for the 4th Ward councilperson to fill, and I hope that I can continue to represent the 4th Ward with the same passion and dedication that Nathan represented the 4th Ward.
2) What do you see as challenges facing the city in the coming year?
Increasing housing in Vinton continues to be a challenge for the city, though the city has in the past few years encouraged growth in that area. Increasing public access to information about city policies and ordinances also seems to be a growing concern for Vinton residents, and I think the city will need to address that in a way that encourages more people to become informed. The city also faces the challenge of being a smaller town in the middle of bigger municipalities, and thus needing to do a good job of promoting our town for all it has to offer.
These are all areas in which the council has already been working on addressing, but these are some of the things that will be ongoing challenges moving into 2022.