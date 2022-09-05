Approximately 60 community members gathered at the La Porte City Community Center on Monday to hear out a proposal to buy the local golf and country club, which announced suddenly it would be closing its doors on September 10.
“There is an asking price listed at $400,000,” Matt Craft said. “That gets you essentially a turn-key business. The land, the equipment, the inventory that’s left. Everything they have is included in that $400,000 price.”
The announcement of the La Porte City Golf and Country Club closing came from their Facebook page on Wednesday. Craft and Corey Lorenzen heard talk and rumors of the property closing down. This isn’t the first time the golf course has faced closure, being bought in the fall of 2019 by Schatz Inc. and allowing the course to continue operating. The current title owners gave September 10 as a final date for an offer to be presented.
“We’ve had great conversations with them and looked at the assets of the course,” Craft said. “
According to Craft, there are generally three ways golf courses are owned in Iowa: private ownership, as a non-profit, or a private owner/group leasing the property to a profit/non-profit. He estimated 75 percent of golf courses in the state run under the non-profit model, and the model Craft and Lorenzen feel has the best chance of being successful in such a short amount of time.
“This model also takes the most leg work,” Craft said. “We’re asking for pledges of money so Corey and I can form a non-profit corporation. That corporation then signs a purchase agreement with the owners. We’d close in 30 days, give or take, after verifying the title. We’d then ask for those pledges to go to the bank. That’s the money we’d use to buy the golf course in the name of the non-profit corporation.”
Craft and Lorenzen have already accepted pledges from residents and interested parties to get a start “to be proud of.” Monday’s meeting allowed both men to outline their plan for interested community members, hoping the meeting will lead to more pledges.
“I know this is a big ask,” Craft said. “This is a lot of money we’re talking about. We’re only asking for the pledge amount for Wednesday, then turn that pledge into cash in about 30 days.”
Both Craft and Lorenzen fielded questions from the community ranging from possible contributions from the city or school district. Lorenzen, Union’s school board president, stated both entities had their interest in helping, but are limited by the fact the golf course is a county property and not within the city limits. Union’s golf teams practice and host meets on the course each season, and the cross country team will host a meet this Thursday and their conference meet on October 13.
“We've had numerous conversations with representatives of the city and there's definitely a willingness to to assist in whatever manner that may be,” Lorenzen said. “They’ve been involved in these conversations.”
For more information about this effort to purchase the La Porte City Golf Course, contact either Matt Craft at 319-230-8637 or Corey Lorenzen at 319-269-7152.