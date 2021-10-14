VAN HORNE — Local farmer David Frazier recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Van Horne Fire Department. The department will use the funds to help purchase new SCBAs (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus).
“We would like to thank David Frazier for nominating us to receive this donation. It will help us update our SCBAs to meet the new standards and provide better firefighter safety,” said Jeremy Hlas, Van Horne Fire Chief.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to non-profits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.
To learn more about America’s Farmers programs, visit AmericasFarmers.com