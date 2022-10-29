Benton’s Jaida Lyons finally went from spectator to competitor at the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday, finishing her “most complete season” with a top 30 finish in her Fort Dodge debut.
“There are so many people here,” Lyons said. “People I knew I could run with. This is a very fast race. I’m glad I was able to see how I could compete at the end of the season, which I’ve never seen because of my injuries.”
Lyons, who has suffered injuries at the end of her freshman and sophomore year, was able to round out the year and qualify for the State meet, becoming the first Bobcat girl to make it since 2020. Her goal was to finish in the top 30 of Class 3A after previously being ranked this year. Lyons squeezed in 30th out of 135 girls, clocking it at 20:!7.
“I’m happy I got top 30, but I didn’t feel I ran a super good time,” Lyons said. “I’m definitely going to try to move up my place next year. I feel I can maximize my potential with another healthy season.”
Benton coach Marty Thomae remarked that this State meet was “one of the best in a long time” and noted a lot of strong teams barely missed out on the meet. He felt the Bobcats’ state qualifying meet in Pella the week before was the strongest 3A meet for girls and the WaMaC Supermeet was “tougher than ever.”
“It shows what hard work and showing up can do,” Thomae said. “Jaida made up for the last two years. She came down with a race plan and executed it well. I felt she ran consistently. This is a great example of how hard work pays off. Proud of her.”
Lyons has one more year to return and improve on her placing and time. Thomae plans to work on Lyons’s finish while sticking to her strengths as a runner. The Bobcats hope to get more runners to State in 2023 alongside her.