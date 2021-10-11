Iowa residents in the 319 and 515 area codes will need to dial their area code to complete local phone calls as of October 24th. This applies to all calls within the area code that are currently dialed with seven digits. On and after the 24th, calls dialed using only seven digits many not be completed. A recording will prompt the caller to hang up and dial again using the area code and the seven-digit number.
This change will be implemented because the FCC has adopted 988 as the new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, beginning July, 16th 2022. Customers using the 319 and 515 area codes will dial 988. Before then, residents will continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the Lifeline until July, 16th 2022.