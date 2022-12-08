A felon who possessed firearms pled guilty today in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Tyler Maus, age 30, from Marion, was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. At the plea hearing, Maus admitted that, on December 5, 2021, he possessed four pistols after having been convicted of four felonies.
Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Maus remains free on bond previously set pending sentencing. Maus faces a possible maximum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and was investigated by the Hiawatha Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Marion Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.