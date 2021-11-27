Leave it to a math teacher to bring the Law of Averages into a basketball game. Yet as VS junior Alyssa Griffith struggled to get going offensively early against Marion during Rivalry Saturday, that message from coach Rich Haisman proved exactly what she needed.
“We weren’t making layups the first half, so we have to hit them the second half,” Griffith said. “The Law of Averages says we’ll balance it out. It’s his thing.”
Shots which didn’t fall in the first half indeed averaged out in a 52-49 win for the Vikettes over Marion on Saturday as the two WaMaC rivals battled inside Johnson Hall on the Kirkwood Community College Campus.
“We’ve come a long way since my sister was a freshman and they beat [VS] 70-2,” Griffith said. “Everyone wanted the win, gave it their all. This was so much fun to watch a be a part of this.”
The Vikettes found themselves down 8-0 in the first half as they simply could not make a shot fall. Both squads played a similar up-tempo system and pressured each other with ferocity. Perhaps too ferocious on the part of the Wolves, as they picked up nine fouls in the first quarter alone. Fueled by free throws, the Vikettes went on a 13-0 run to put themselves back in this game in the second quarter.
“We had so many great looks early, and that ball just would not go in,” Haisman said. “I taught them math, so they know you miss a few early, you’re supposed to make a bunch at the end. We made our free throws. The girls know how to play the game. I breathe a little easier knowing that.”
Overcoming a 23-17 deficit after halftime, a 18-10 run in the third quarter gave the Vikettes back their lead while the Wolves found their foul trouble deepening. Taking advantage, VS continued to attack the rim and draw fouls. A late five point burst from junior Abby Davis and then free throws down the stretch helped ice the game and keep the 14th-ranked Vikettes undefeated on the season.
“Marion applied a lot of pressure and when we broke it we had numbers on our side,” Haisman said. “This team is dangerous when they execute and attack. Credit to Marion for matching our physicality and making great looks from three.”
Griffith led with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Junior Ashlie Meyer had nine points and three steals, Davis eight points and two steals.
“We never stopped shooting,” Griffith said. “Once we got hands up on those three point shooters, we started shutting Marion down. It was a great win for us.”
Two wins for Haisman: one on the court and one in the classroom.