By Faith Ann Brown
VINTON – Thursday evening’s meeting of the Vinton city council began with Mayor Bud Maynard swearing in three individuals who will serve the citizens of Vinton.
Bethany Gates was sworn in as the council member for the city’s 4th Ward, while Riley Pflughaupt took office to serve as an at-large council member.
Earlier this year Gates was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Nathan Hesson. As a council appointment, she filled the spot until the next regular election. Running unopposed in the election, she will continue in the role for the 4th ward. “I’ve learned a lot,” she said during the meeting, “and know I will continue to learn things about how the city works.”
In November’s election Pflughaupt ran to fill the seat that had been filled previously by Brian Parr. She was scheduled to be sworn into office during the first council meeting in January.
“I received a letter of resignation from Brian (Parr),” Maynard said during the meeting. “He explained that he has moved out of the community and will not be able to continue on the council.
Per city code, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that because Parr’s resignation came so close to the end of his term, Pflughaupt could be sworn in during Thursday’s meeting. Instead of waiting until after January 1.
Following the two council appointments, Maynard then gave the oath of office to Darren Burken. An Iowa native, Burken is joining the Vinton police force after having worked at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Anamosa.
In other business:
-A public hearing was held during the meeting to get citizen input about the proposed precinct/ward boundaries in the community.
“The boundary lines were redrawn so we didn’t have the jags that we have had in the past,” Maynard explained during the hearing.
“Everything balances out with the number of residents in each district correct,” he asked Ward and Melissa Schwan, Vinton city council.
Schwan confirmed that with the new boundaries each of the city’s four districts the distribution of residents.
“Working on the new boundaries, we found that we needed to use the description of the railroad as the boundary instead of 7th Street,” Schwan explained. “Working on this map we realized that 7th Street doesn’t exist across the community.”
In addition, Schwan told the council that the wording of the new ordinance described the city as having four wards/precincts. “If it is not clearly spelled out, then we would need to have two separate ordinances.”
Council members will need to approve a third reading of the new ordinance before the boundaries take effect. “I’m always waiting for a note from the Benton County Auditor as the final piece of this puzzle,” she said.
The third reading will take place at the next December council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, December 22.