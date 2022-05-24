VINTON — During Mid-March, Mazy Druschel, the daughter of Dusty and Nicole Druschel, heard about an art contest from her teachers and decided to enter. It was Community Bankers of Iowa’s (CBI) Money Smart Week Poster Contest that was being held through Farmers Savings Bank & Trust in Vinton.
Mazy said she decided to enter her art project after finding out that her friends were also entering their projects.
Some of the contest requirements are that the project must reflect why people should save their money. And as it turned out, Mazy’s poster won the local contest which earned her a $50 cash prize. It was then entered in the statewide contest and out of nearly 500 entries, Mazy finished second, earning her a $300 certificate of deposit.
“This was my first art contest,” Mazy said. “But I plan on doing more in the future.”
CBI has been hosting the Money Smart Week Poster Contest since 1999, as part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Money Smart Week events (held this year April 9-16). To enter the Poster Contest, elementary students in 2nd through 6th grades submitted designs answering the question: “Why is it important to know about money?” The state-wide Poster Contest is sponsored at the local level by participating Iowa community banks, who submit the contest entries they receive to CBI for final judging. All poster submissions were evaluated based on overall message, creativity and workmanship. Mazy and the other two finalists beat out over 500 other poster entries received from schools all over Iowa.
“Mazy’s poster design did a great job of explaining various aspects of finance, such as saving and budgeting,” said CBI Communications Director Krissy Lee. “Her poster was colorful, creative, and really showed an understanding of how these things work together. Financial literacy for all Iowa students is CBI’s and Money Smart Week’s mission, and what we hope they gain by entering the Poster Contest.”