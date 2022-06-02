VINTON — Memorial Day began over 100 years ago to honor the fallen of World War I. It is a day to remember the fallen in all wars, as well as for the people we have lost of our own families.
There are many traditions for many communities when it comes to Memorial Day, but there is probably none quite as stirring as Vinton’s oldest tradition.
Each year, Memorial Day activities culminate locally with the lowering to a wreath from the Cedar River Bridge into the water below. Once handled by the Navy Mothers of America, the ceremony — honoring those lost at sea — is now carried out by the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary.
Monday, Craig Streeter — representing George M. Luckey Post 57 — and Vicki Streeter — representing the Legion Auxiliary — lowered a wreath of flowers in the Cedar. As it lowered members of the Post 57 Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute over the river.