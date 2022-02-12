Fellow Bobcats. Practice partners. State qualifiers.
Jaiden Moore and Brenden Heying will represent Benton at the State Wrestling Tournament this season after both Bobcats won the 126 lbs and 145 lbs District championships respectively on Saturday at Williamsburg.
“They complement each other,” coach Jake Voss said. “They work out with each other. Jaiden has been to State before and knows what that environment is like. But Brenden keeps Jaiden’s fire alive. They’re good for each other.”
Moore qualified for his third trip to Wells Fargo with three pins between Sectionals at home and Districts at rival Williamsburg. The senior is undefeated on the season and ranked number one at 126 lbs by IAWrestle going into Thursday’s State tournament.
“My goal all season has been to win State, but you have to get there first,” Moore said. “I want to go undefeated. This is one step to those goals. I’m grateful my coaches and teammates helped me get here.”
Heying is making his first appearance at State after scoring two decisive wins on Saturday. The freshman is 34-4 on the season and came into his first season with a goal of making it to State. Now, Heying wants to win his way to a podium finish.
“I’ve known I have to wrestle hard,” Heying said. “There were some tough guys today. It means a lot to win these matches today and know I’m going to State with Jaiden. The seniors have been great friends and really set the pace this season.”
The Bobcats capped off their season with a third place team finish and six District qualifiers. Freshman Elijah Kupka (113 lbs), junior Jordan Thys (120 lbs), junior Clayton Sebetka (152 lbs) will all return next season. Senior Koley Kelly won his second match of the day, but there was not a wrestleback to allow him a second chance at qualifying.
“I think this gives our returning guys a taste of what it takes and where they are at,” Voss said. “Guys learned how close they are and competed. This is a good time to be a Benton Bobcat.”
Heying and Moore will hit the mats at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday as the first round is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the State Wrestling Tournament in Friday’s Cedar Valley Times and the February 22 Vinton Eagle.