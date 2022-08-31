Austin Mullikin thought about the last run a lot before the day even came. With each 5K, the now Vinton-Shellsburg teacher and coach honored a firefighter who died on 9/11. His 344th day came on August 20th.
“I thought ‘am I going to be super emotions?’” Mullikin said. “I was able to run it with a friend and talk it through. In the last moments, I felt a tremendous amount of pride in what I was able to accomplish and for who I was doing it for. I was disappointed it was over.”
Mullikin began his 1+343 campaign on September 11 last year with the goal of running a 5K each day initially in Oxford to honor an individual firefight. He learned the names and faces of each firefighter and even on occasion learned their story.
“I didn’t know a lot about them, but I spent the runs thanking them with a video,” Mullikin said. “I’d text myself the name and what ladder they were from. But there was one day I went on a run and a name sounded familiar. I looked back and he was the son of the firefighter who I ran for the day before. A father and son. One day, I ran for a chaplain. These different stories I caught on to made it all the more personal.”
At 9:11 on the 20th, Mullikin began his final run at the glow trail in Vinton. Mullikin moved to Vinton in June to take a teaching position with Vinton-Shellsburg school district and will coach high school boys basketball. His goal did not waver even with a major move for his family, nor the weather or COVID-19. When he couldn’t run outside, he’d run it on a treadmill.
“I’d always see these two nice ladies on the trail and they learned about what I was doing and they’d always ask me how I was doing with it,” Mullikin said. “Everyone here has been very supportive. Mr. Kingsbury had me tell the high school staff what I was doing when I first got here. There’s been a different set of people here to encourage me than when I first started running in Oxford last year.”
1,085 miles later, Mullikin completed his final 5K in memory of Raymond York of Engine 285 of New York. Over the last 344 days, Mullikin has heard from the families of these fallen firefighters and related with them. His father was a firefighter for 30 years. He admitted some days he hoped to take his running easier, but realized each time that wasn’t what the firefighter deserved.
“These firefighters didn’t ask people what their race, religion or political affiliation was before they tried to save them,” Mullikin said. “They just help people because it’s the right thing to do. They focused on helping. This is the least I can do for them.”
In addition to bringing awareness through his 1+343 campaign and videos, Mullikin has raised over $1,500 for the National Fallen Firefighters.
“The purpose was about following through on the promise of never forgetting these firefighters,” Mullikin said. “Yes, there is a feeling of pride accomplishing this, but I want everyone to remember why I did this. I want my kids, my players to not be afraid to set big goals. I couldn’t get to a 344 without taking care of the day ahead of me. Don’t give up. Because the hard work is going to pay off and at some point in time you’re gonna see those results.”
Mullikin plans to do virtually compete in the Welles Crowther “Red Bandana” 5K in honor of the firefighter who saved 18 lives during 9/11.