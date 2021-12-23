St. Mary Food Pantry available to help
St. Mary, Urbana has a food pantry available to those in need of assistance if you or someone you know needs extra help with food, contact Dawn at 319-560-4907 An appointment will be scheduled to get what is needed.
Urbana Meals on Wheels available
Meals on Wheels are being delivered in Urbana on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. If you would like to sign up to receive a meal call Linda Lough at 319-472-4761. The cost is $3.25 if you are 60 or older and $4.25 if you are younger than 60. You will be billed at the end of each month for the meals you have received. If you wold like to volunteer to deliver meals contact Trish Peebles at tpeebles@fmtcs.com or 319-551-1724. The meals need to be picked up in Vinton at 11:10 a.m. each day.