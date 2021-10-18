The inaugural Nathan’s Miles Glow Fun Run drew over 250 runners for a 5K around town and its namesake glow-in-the dark trail on Saturday, according to the family of Nathan Hesson and the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department.
“This was hugely successful,” Ashley Hesson said. “We went into planning this 5K thinking this was a brand new event and might not draw a lot of runners. We went from 100 runners registered a few weeks ago to counting over 250 the night of and having over 75 kids in our fun race. This was a fun and unique challenge.”
Runners gathered at Vinton-Shellsburg High School at night and made their way to Tilford Elementary to the Marvin Lindsay Field and down the actual glow trail finished earlier this year. Participants received goodies such as glow sticks, frisbees, t-shirts and items thanks to donations from local businesses.
“It was a total group effort,” Hesson said. “A lot of the Hesson family and VPRD worked together to plan this very unique and fun 5K for our community and those who visited.”
The trail is named after Nathan Hesson, a Vinton city councilman and former Director of Vinton Unlimited. Hesson passed away in January following recovery from his fifth open heart surgery in Boston. VPRD Director Matt Boggess called Nathan “a big champion” for the Parks and Rec department and the two men worked closely on revitalizing a plan to develop Vinton’s trail network throughout the city. The “Sidewalk to Nowhere” south of the high school became the jump point for the unique glow trail, which was completed in May of this year.
“We’re very convinced that we can do this again now that we have the first year under our belt,” Hesson said. “Nathan’s birthday was on October 13. Our family knew this would be a tough week for us. Planning this 5K proved to be a welcome distraction. We were blown away by the generosity of the community and businesses who helped with donations and our goodie bags. We hope this event showed off the really cool asset that we have in the community now.”
While a total raised by the 5K was not available in time for publication, Hesson noted the event generated more money than expected. Funds will be used to buy a drinking fountain and potentially plant trees along the glow trail, according to Hesson.