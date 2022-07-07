VINTON — The Vinton Library Board met Tuesday to formally accept the resignation of interim director Colton Neely which will now force the library to close indefinitely until a new director is found. Vinton City Administrator Chris Ward confirmed the moves Thursday morning.
“Because of staffing issues,” Ward said, “the library will have to close until full-time staff can be found. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the way it is for now.”
Neely, who previously was the library’s children’s librarian, has taken a job in Burlington as a museum curator. His final day at the Vinton Public Library was scheduled for July 8, which will also be the last day the library will be open.
“We are closed at least through the 17th,” said VPL board president Jimmy Kelly. “We meet next Wedensday (July 13th) and we’ll discuss our options then.
“I know this a huge thing for this community,” he added. “We are a community resource, but without proper staffing, we can’t be open the way we want to be open.
The closing date for applications for the new library director is July 8.
Neely’s departure is the latest chapter in the saga of the embattled library over the last four months, dating back to Brooke Kruckenberg’s statement that asked for more parental input on books, along with other topics, but also started out by criticizing the board and the City for hiring LGBTQ+ staff members.
Two months of pressure eventually led to the resignation of director Renee Greenlee, the third director the board had hired in just over a year.