The chance felt right to Raeganne Neilson. Dancing since the age of two, Neilson grew up with a dream that she wanted to dance for as long as possible. On Tuesday, she took the next step in her dream by signing to dance at William Penn.
“I felt amazing being able to commit to an amazing team and have the opportunity to grow more as a dancer,” Neilson said. “I’m looking forward to dancing and learning from this experience.”
Neilson was approached by the team this year and enjoyed the conversations. She took a visit and got to meet several of the current dance team members. The smaller size of the campus was also welcomed by the Vinton-Shellsburg senior.
As a member of the William Penn Dance Team, Neilson will perform at football and basketball games, along with other fun activities and participating in competitions across the country.
Raeganne is the daughter of Danielle and Douglas Neilson of Vinton. She will be studying Elementary Education at William Penn and hopes to use her education to “help children grow to their full potential with my guidance.”