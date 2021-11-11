Winston Churchill was right. Never give up.
That was a foundational message in Air Force Col. (Ret.) Darin Humiston delivered in his keynote speech at the Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. He and his wife, Stephanie — who is also a veteran — have children in the school district.
The bleachers were mostly full with students and community members, who gave a standing ovation to the veterans seated in folding chairs on the gym floor after they each introduced themselves. VS sophomores McKenna Kingsbury and Julia Johnson shook hands with each of them and gave them a red carnation.
The school’s teachers presented VFW Post 8884 with a $2,600 donation. Post Commander Dale Henry gave social studies teacher Kelly Steffen a hug as she presented him the check.
In his speech, Humiston thanked the organizers of the assembly, saying it means a lot to veterans. He also talked about basic training and team building, his long road to joining a flight crew, the value of not giving up on your dreams and the importance of family and making time for what’s important.
“So you all show up for basic training as a competent individual,” he said. “You can’t wait to get out there and show them what you can do. What the military does is they tear you down to the core person. What kind of leader are you? And you are not going to know what kind of leader you are, in my opinion, until you’re tired and hungry and stressed out and you have to accomplish something tough. And that is what they do in basic training.
“So, toward the end of basic training, they start building you back up and you start to gel as a team and then once you are in that team, a strong team that comes together is always going to be a group of strong individuals.”
He then urged students to find their passion and to pursue it relentlessly.
His childhood dream was to fly in the Air Force, but in middle school he had to begin to wear glasses, which put being a pilot out of reach. He failed the Air Force repeatedly. But he researched his options and learned he could be part of a flight crew. After graduating from Iowa State, he joined the Air Force with that goal.
In his first 18 months in the Air Force, he did whatever he could to get on a flight crew, volunteering to do every job no other lieutenant wanted to do.
He refused to stop working nights and weekends and settling for just getting missions done. He refused to quit on his dream and that led to him getting transferred to the AWACS class and came out of top of his class and got to fly.
“It’s not because I’m smarter, I wasn’t,” he said. “It’s not because I was better than my other flying cadets, because I wasn’t. I wanted it more than anybody else.”
He added: “If there is something you want to do and it gets you excited to the point that you want to get up at 3:30 in the morning and go do it excited, then that’s probably what you need to do with your life.”
When you find that, don’t take no for an answer and you’ll eventually wear down what’s blocking your way, he said.
He later added: “Churchill had it right: Never ever, never give up, ever. If it is your dream don’t let anybody take that from you.”