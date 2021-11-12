VINTON — Neville R. Barnard, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care, Belle Plaine.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Neville was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Callaway, NE, the son of Ray and Mary Neva (Vollenweider) Barnard. He attended school in Callaway and Wood River, NE, earning his GED. Neville proudly served his country in the US Army. Neville was employed by Iowa Steel for 17 years, had various jobs after leaving there, and then was employed as a truck driver for ABC Waste Management until his retirement.
On Oct. 5, 1963, Neville was united in marriage to Helen Ackerman at the courthouse in York, NE. Neville and Helen made their home in McCool Junction, NE until relocating to Cedar Rapids, IA in 1967 and Vinton in 1980.
Neville was a hardworking man, often referred to as a “jack of all trades, master of none”. He enjoyed reading anything related to westerns and going “junking” over the countryside.
Neville is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen of Vinton; and one son, Ray Barnard (Mary Ann Corbett) of Vinton.
Neville was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen and David Barnard.
