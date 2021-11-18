The Newhall City Council at its Monday, Nov. 8 meeting started the process to begin staggering the number of city candidates on the ballot in each election.
The council also approved:
• Using the last meeting of 2021 to swear in the newly elected city officials, fire chief and assistant fire chief to be effective at noon on Jan. 3.
• decided to let the new council decide the direction of a GIS project
• Approved a letter sought for a Newhall Locker grant.
• Approved Dec. 13 as the date for the public hearing to approve the FY21 Annual Financial Report, all present aye, motion carried.
• Approved changing Lot 6, in the Milwaukee Sub-division, east side of Main Street from Commercial to R2.