Newhall giving tree

The Newhall Lions Club has a Giving Tree up at the public library.

 Courtesy photo

The Newhall Lions are sponsoring a Giving Tree at the Newhall Public Library. They have a few local families in need and if you would like to contribute, pick a stocking off the tree and bring the wrapped gift back to the library with the stocking attached by Dec. 15.

