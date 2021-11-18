The Newhall Lions are sponsoring a Giving Tree at the Newhall Public Library. They have a few local families in need and if you would like to contribute, pick a stocking off the tree and bring the wrapped gift back to the library with the stocking attached by Dec. 15.
Newhall Lions sponsor Giving Tree at Library
