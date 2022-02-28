KEYSTONE – Where were you in ’72?
If your answer was cheering on Mark Spitz and Dan Gable in the Munich Olympics or reading about a break-in at a hotel in Washington D.C. called the Watergate, you have the right idea, but you’re off by a little…like 100 years.
Benton Mutual Insurance will be celebrating its 150th-anniversary on Friday, March 4, 2022 with an open house, food and prizes at the office located at 101 Main Street in Keystone.
“It seems almost amazing,” said manager Stephanie Schallau. “I think the secret is that we do our best every day to do our best for our insures; to be there when they need us.
“And a good example of that is the derecho.”
The August 2020 storm that devastated a large part of Benton County had the Benton Mutual staff going fulltime for some time.
“Our phone didn’t stop ringing for four weeks,” Schallau said.
On March 4, 1872, the Iowa Township Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Benton County was founded (according to records at the time) “northeast of Belle Plaine in Iowa Township”. The first meeting was held in the home of Frank Mall in the town of Buckeye which was located between Belle Plaine and Luzerne. Benton Mutual moved into its current location on Main Street in 1959.
“And we’re not just Benton County anymore,” Schallau said. “We’re in 19 counties around the area.”
Schallau has been with the company for 21 years; the last two as manager after taking over for Jim Buch in 2020. She said that in her time there, the biggest change has been technology.
“We have the capability with our software online for people to file claims online,” she said. “At the time of the derecho, we had over 2,800 policies and ended up having 1,400 claims, so half of our book of business had a claim from the derecho. If it would have happened even 20 years ago, it would have taken much longer – and it still took months and months — to get through everything.”
It’s a far cry from the way things were done in years past. Schallau recently found records for the company dating back to the 1800’s; 3x5 loose-leaf binders with neatly typed information that covered everything from numbers of members, to annual losses, to even the cost per-thousands of coverage.
“In those days, right up until the 1950s, you didn’t pay premiums,” Schallau said. “But when there were claims – a fire for example – members were assessed a certain amount to help cover the losses.”
As Friday dawns, Benton Mutual will enter an exclusive club in Benton County. Along with Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton (169 years), Benton County Title (159 years) and McDowells (158 years), the company will join the 150-year club. Eden Mutual Insurance will join that club this year.