VINTON — Changes may be coming, but for Terry Ehlinger and his crew, one thing will never change:
“We are local all the way,” said the owner of Ehlinger’s Vinton Express.
The convenience store on the northwest corner of West 4th Street and Highway 218 will soon be undergoing some extensive remodeling and re-branding, but the spirit of local will remain.
“We’re switching from Phillips 66 to BP for fuel, and we’re putting in all new pumps,” Ehlinger said. “We’re also going to tear down the older car wash stalls to open up more parking for people with boats and things like that.”
For the first time, Ehlinger’s will carry E-15 fuel, and will also be adding an additional diesel pump.The entire station will also get a makeover to BP’s signature green and yellow.
“BP had approached us before,” Ehlinger said, “but my parents always went to Phillips stations when I was young, so it was fun for me.”
Because of the work to be done, there will be no fuel available at the store from March 27 through Good Friday, April 7.
“The store will still be open,” Ehlinger said.
And they will continue to be a locally-owned store, which in that industry seems to be a rarity.
“If you have a problem with other stores, you have to call their corporate office,” said store manager Mel Davis.
“We ARE corporate,” joked assistant manager Becci Sloan.
The Ehlinger’s leadership group understands the importance of their position as a local business.
“We stayed open during the derecho,” Davis said, “instead of closing at 10. We support all of the local organizations and we love getting our windows painted.”
A long-standing tradition at Ehlingers has been inviting Vinton-Shellsburg sports teams and individuals to come out and paint the store windows prior to leaving for the respective State tournaments. And then there are the local products, everything from Karr’s honey, to Kaden Kerkman’s fishing lures, to Vinton Popcorn, to Womochil firewood and everything in between.
“And,” Ehlinger added, “we are using all local contractors for the work we’re doing; Kurt’s, Edwards Plumbing, McDowells, Mike Peters, Johnson Concrete.
“What it comes down to,” he said, “is that when the community does well, we do well.”