Cedar Rapids favorite Cranky Hank’s is back after a seven year absence and opening on Shellsburg’s Pearl Street on Friday.
“I’ve lived in Shellsburg for 20 years after coming from the Quad Cities,” owner Keith Hazen said. “I was sitting at the clubhouse one night and was told the city council wanted a business in town to attract people from Cedar Rapids to Shellsburg. My name came up. And here I am again.”
Hazen operated Cranky Hank’s, named in honor of his father, inside the Lindale Mall from 2007 to December of 2014, five times voted as a top five pizza restaurant in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City Corridor according to Hazen. He closed the two locations to take time off and eventually worked a “big job” for several years. His Quad City style pizza made a return at the Wildcat Golf Course in recent years with a great turnout. Hazen knew he’d be able to recreate that success if he reopened in Shellsburg.
“I knew I had the desire again a couple of years ago,” Hazen said. “That offsite at Wildcat obviously brought a lot of people to Shellsburg and that’s what the town needs. When I posted that Crank Hank’s was coming back, we got 35,000 views on Facebook in three hours.”
Cranky Hank’s Pizza Bank is set up at 114 Pearl Street after a bank vacated the building last year. However, it took considerable time to get the material, equipment and contractor set up to renovate the building. Contractors were backed up with work from the 2020 derecho. Finally, Hazen was able to put the finishing touches to the restaurant in December and this month.
“We seat 43 people and hopefully can move things around for more freedom as we go along,” Hazen said. “There are three tvs and a 75 inch computer screen for watching games. We saved the bank vaults inside the building and converted them into coolers. I’ll store our beers and pizza ingredients in them.”
The pizza ingredients, including the dough, are fresh and the food is handmade. In addition to pizzas, Cranky Hank’s will offer pastas, a couple of sandwiches and salads. They will also offer a selection of alcohol including their signature Cranky Hank’s juice, a margarita “with a serious kick” according to Hazen.
“We are not offering chicken strips, burgers or other bar foods we have in the past,” Hazen said. “The golf course here has been very good to me. I don’t want to steal their bar food clientele. I also don’t want to be a full bar and take away from the social club. We want to be a business that complements the town and brings more revenue for everyone.”
Cranky Hank’s Pizza Bank will be open on Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Hazen believes hours will expand in the near future. Hazen’s goal is to generate excitement and opportunity for Pearl Street by attracting customers from Cedar Rapids to shop in town. He noted other new shops on the street would hopefully be able to draw in new customers.
“Shellsburg has not been a destination spot for the area, but we want to change that,” Hazen said. “We want to provide a good atmosphere and good pizza. Hopefully we’re well supported.”
Check out Cranky Hank’s Pizza Bank on Facebook for updates and details.