VINTON -- Local officials are investigating a night of what are believed to be arson fires across Vinton, beginning with the senseless destruction of a place where kids play.
Sometime after midnight Saturday morning, someone set fire to the castle play area at Riverside Park, leaving just the metal shell and melted plastic around where the play area once sat. The senselessness continued when a Vinton Parks and Recreation Department pick-up truck was also deliberately burned where it sat next to the VPRD maintenance shed on North 8th Avenue.
Then, reports started coming in from all over town with reports of yard fires, as someone was using an accelerant to randomly start blazes around houses. One official said that there was a clear smell of lighter fluid hanging in the air.
