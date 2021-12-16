The Vinton Community Foundation received a generous gift Monday, Dec. 13, from a former resident, Wineva Pederson.
Mrs. Pederson now resides in Des Moines.
Wineva and her husband, Gerald (now deceased), came to Vinton 60 years ago in 1956 with their family of five children, ages 1 to 10. The Pedersons had several very successful businesses in Vinton.
“Vinton was so good to us,” Wineva said. “Our children all received great educations from the Vinton School system. Their education gave them a strong foundation that led to very successful lives, all in the state of Iowa. We are grateful for this community of Vinton and it gives me an opportunity to give back in return.
“I know that the Vinton Community Foundation has in the past supported many worthwhile causes. I’m aware of the good that has been done for a variety of organizations, and I want to see that continue, so I’m donating $100,000 as the Gerald and Wineva Pederson Fund to the Vinton Community Foundation. My desire is to see the income earned annually used to further many more worthwhile projects in Vinton.”
The Vinton Community Foundation is grateful to Mrs. Pederson and the Pederson family for this wonderful gift; Wineva was accompanied to Vinton Monday by her daughter, Eve Mahr and son, Denny Pederson.