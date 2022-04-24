GARRISON -- There was a true local feel to Sunday's performance at the Garrison Mercantile.
A crowd of around 60 packed into the building to see a show headlined by the Vinton-based Cedar River Whalers. The group of four was missing one member in Darryl Hokanson who was actually in quarantine in Dublin, Ireland, but the remaining members -- Steve Schott, Phil Thomas and Patty O'Conner -- still put on a great performance for the better part of two hours. It was mix of older tunes augmented by songs written by the band
At a couple of junctures in the performance the Whalers were joined by singer/songwriter Todd Frank of Vinton, who played along on several songs including a few of his own, highlighted by a number called "Youngville Station."
"I wrote this song in honor of Youngville's opening several years ago," Frank said as he introduced the number. "I was asked to sing in at the opening, so my wife Kim and I did just that. The thing was that they wanted us to keep performing it the whole time of the opening. We probably played that 30 times that day, so I'm pretty sure I know all the chords!"
Also performing -- for the first time in some 20 years -- was Vinton-native Rachel Dedrick, who hardly seemed out of practice. Backed by guitarist John Berinobis, Dedrick closed her set with Patsy Cline's "Walking After Midnight."