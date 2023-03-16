VINTON — A somewhat confusing series of social media posts earlier this week seemed to have local residents fearing that Vinton was about to lose TWO Mexican restaurants in one fell swoop.
But the good news is that while there will be significant changes, we have not lost Mexican food.
In a Facebook post dated March 14, the Las Lomas restaurant in the old Pizza Hut on Highway 218 said:
Hello Vinton/ surrounding towns. Friends we want to sincerely apologize for the abrupt closing of Las Lomas. We had a problem with our landlord and we will no longer be at this location. But we are working hard to relocate and if everything goes well we will soon be at the La Reyna location 202 W Fourth St. Thank you for the ongoing love and support and we hope to see you soon again! — Las Lomitas Mexican Grill
But what about La Reyna, a Vinton staple for many years? After several hours of speculation, the answer came at 4:35 p.m.:
Amigos of La Reyna: We are SO excited to announce the expansion of our distribution business! Carmen and Carlos’ hard work has resulted in being able to put more La Reyna products on more shelves across the Midwest (and beyond!).
With this new focus, commencing in April, we will be transitioning our restaurant over to new management (under a different name) to continue to provide Mexican cuisine to our Vinton patrons! We will continue to operate our food trucks and will continue to be available for all of your catering needs!
After over 30 years with a brick and mortar restaurant, this shift for Carmen and Carlos will enable them to further La Reyna for generation two and three of the family!
Thank you SO much for your support throughout the years! See you at the Farmers Markets, NewBo, or a food truck event near you!
Mystery solved!