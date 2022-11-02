VINTON -- A 35-year old Vinton man is facing nearly 40 years in prison after his arrest Wednesday.
Shawn Greggory Bendickson was charged with Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, Lascivious Acts with a Child and Assault With Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
According to court documents, Bendickson allegedly abused a female child under the age of 12 between January of 2014 and December of 2018 in Blairstown.
Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, a Class B felony that carries a 25 year prison sentence upon conviction that requires the Defendant to serve 70% of the sentence (which is 17.5 years) before being eligible for parole.
Lascivious Acts with a Child, a Class C Felony that carries a maximum penalty of a 10 year prison sentence upon conviction and a minimum fine of $1,375.00 up to a maximum fine of $13,660.00).
Assault With Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse, an Aggravated Misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a minimum fine of $855.00 up to a maximum fine of $8,540.00.
Bendickson remains in custody at the Benton County Jail, pending bail.