Adult Arrests
Dec. 16 — Mathew Jude Kindl, 46, of Vinton, is charged with driving while barred
Dec. 16 — Joshua Daniel Lamb, 30, of Vinton, is charged with trespass- 1st offense
Juvenile Referrals -None
One Traffic Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of December 13-19, 2021.
Six traffic warnings for offenses were issued the Week of Dec. 13-19.
Two reported motor vehicle accidents.
For the Week of Dec. 13-19 – 78 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.
All charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.