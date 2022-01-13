VINTON – With the idea of making long term goals for the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District, school board members voted last fall to move ahead and have a facilities assessment completed of the buildings within the district.
At the board meeting last week, a preliminary review of that assessment was shared by representatives of OPN Architects. In addition, the board heard from representatives from Modus Engineering and Shive-Hattery.
The assessment looked at four key areas of each of the school buildings. Those areas were 1) civil; 2) mechanical, plumbing and fire protection; 3) architectural and 4) future projects.
Vicki Hyland, OPN Architects, reminded board members that the assessment was to help the district identify needs and prioritize funding. “This report was created to outline the condition of the Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools’ academic facilities,” she said. “The purpose of the report is to assist the school board and district administration in making informed financial and building upgrade decisions regarding the future use of district facilities.”
While reviewing the report, both Jake Connor, Modus Engineering, and Justin
Campbell, Shive Hattery, pointed out that district staff had taken a few items off that had been outlined in the report. “You saw these things needed to be taken care and you went ahead did that,” Connor stated.
Items touched on during the report included:
Tilford Elementary: Upgrading the parking lot and working on a drainage issue in the southeast corner of the grounds. “That draining is something that you have already begun work on,” Campbell pointed out.
From the mechanical/plumbing aspect of Tilford, Connor pointed out that the building doesn’t have a fire sprinkler system. Because of the age of the building that was not something was the included in the construction.
Shellsburg Elementary: The report identified the need of an area for bus drop off/pick up and also thinking about either making changes to the current building or construction an addition to the building.
Middle School: The idea of a freshening up the look of the building by updating the ramp and front stairs at the building. Also an idea of adding a driveway to allow individuals to drive around the back of the building.
High School: The newest building in the district, there were also areas pointed out at the high school. One was draining and how to get water away from the building. ‘This is something that could be done by replacing mulch with rock,” Campbell suggested.
“Security and cameras are something that could be looked at across the district,”
Connor pointed out the board. In addition, there could be some updates to the HVAC/heating systems and fire prevention across all buildings.
In regards to the district being compliant with ADA regulations, Elisha Horsfall, OPN Architects, pointed out that across the district, many classroom doors would need to be updated. “These regulations do not allow for door knobs, or anything that needs to be grasped,” she explained. “Door need to have levers to push in order to gain access.”
Horsfall shared that with the numbers of doors involved, something to think about would be replacing full doors or looking at replacing just the hardware on the doors.
“I want to commend your principals and teachers,” Hyland told the board. “They all do a very good job of working with what they have,” she said.
Using Shellsburg Elementary as an example, there have been times where a single grade has needed to be split into two classes. Using the space available, staff has made accommodations for those students to spread out.
Looking at the future state of the buildings, Hyland suggested that the district begin educating the community. “You need to look down the road, where do we want to be in one, two or three years. Get participation from community members and start making plans and getting input on what the district should do and how people want to see the district group.