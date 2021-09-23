VINTON – After listening to input from the community and discussion among themselves, a vote of 4 to 3 was declared Monday evening for the Vinton Shellsburg school district to remain mask optional for students.
Rob Levis, school board president, thanked those individuals who attended the meeting both in person as well as by Zoom. “I appreciate all the emails that I have received in regard to this matter,” he told those present. “Even though I may not have answered each one I have read them all. This is an important discussion for us to have.”
During the public input portion of the meeting nearly 12 dozen individuals spoke sharing their thoughts of whether the district should make it mandatory for students/staff to wear masks during the day.
Along with the pros/cons of wearing masks were discussed during the meeting, some parents also raised concerns about mental health. “I appreciate everything that the school district is doing,” Heather Walker, a parent stated during the meeting. “I am against the mask mandate and feel it is a personal choice.” She told those present at the meeting “I have a child in school and he needs to see those facial expressions of others” to learn and communicate. She stated that there were struggles during the past school year. So far the current year “is the best school year my son has had and I don’t want to see that change.”
“Masking keeps our kids safe,” Dr. Maggie Mangold stated during the meeting. Working with Benton County Public Health (BCPH), Mangold stated that she and other health officials in the community want what’s best for the community. “Our goal is to see our community continue to thrive,” she said. “Universal masking is not our idea alone. Masking works and keeping our kids safe.”
Kyle Koeppen, VS school superintendent, shared that the district had received communication from BCPH encouraging mask use by students. In addition, the district received a second letter from 14 local different health officials also encouraging the use of masks.
“At this time,” Koeppen told the board “there are no schools in the WaMaC conference that has a mask mandate in place. However, like ourselves, there are other school boards meeting this evening with this item to discuss.”
Before making any decision, board members shared some thoughts on masking.
“Basically I support masking for Pre-K through 5th grade,” Mike Timmerman, board member, said. “Our numbers at the middle school and high school are good but that could quickly change.” Timmerman said with the vaccine available for older students he thought it was important for younger students to wear masks.
Board members Becky Williams and Kathy VanSteenhuyse shared similar views for seeing a mandatory mask policy and the safety of students.
“If our local medical persons are sending letters saying that this is what we need to be doing, I don’t feel it’s appropriate for me to say anything against it,” VanSteenhuyse said. “I respect the fact that people think differently about this matter.”
Hearing the concerns from parents about students’ mental health, VanSteenhuyse agreed she had concerns as well. “We’ve learned a lot about the mental health of students” and things are being put in place to help.
Board member Jake Fish stated that he felt the district needed to stay at status quo and leave the decision of masking up to the individual parents. “Based on my kids and what I feel they need I am against universal masking.”
With students in mind, Sue Gates, board member, shared she thought it was important for students to see faces. “I think children need to see adults talking and be able to see those facial expressions for interaction.”
“This is a difficult thing,” Tom Burke, board member told those present. “We have 1600 kids to look out for, but my gut tells me to wait. Any decision that we make tonight can be quickly impacted.” Burke stated that universal masking could just “be kicking the can down the line, I just don’t know. Last year we had a lot of unknowns but this year we have a lot of things we do know. I would be inclined to leave it as it is at this point.”
“This is an important decision that I feel should be made at a local level,” Levis said. “From what I know of masks they work. If you look at the data for our school, masks have played a role in that,” he added. “If there was a strong support in our community for masks I think we would see more of that.”