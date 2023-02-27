DES MOINES -- Step back non-believers.
Or, in the words of Ashlie Meyer:
"No one believed in us except us," she said. "We knew we were going to win. We just knew."
It what is being called by many to be the biggest first-round upset in the 30-year 5-player era of girls' basketball in Iowa, the 8th-seeded Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes came from behind -- once again -- to defeat defending 3A State champion Estherville-Lincoln Central 54-46 at Wells Fargo Arena Monday night.
"We had a plan," said VS head coach Rich Haisman, "and we executed it, better than we could have imagined."
In the storied history of Vikette basketball, this game might have been the greatest story ever told.
After two and a half decades away from Des Moines, playing in an arena that didn't exist the last time they were there, this third generation squad found themselves down 14-2 after one quarter, and seemingly befuddled by setting, the scene, and the defending State champs. The Vikettes ended the half shooting one for 13 in the first quarter...although the Midgets were just 5 of 17...interesting.
"I don't know if it was the arena or the excitement, but we weren't sharp the first quarter," said Vikette point guard Abby Davis. "But we figured it out."
Then came the second quarter. The Vikette defense began to show the defending champs looks they'd never seen, as VS turned the tables on ELC. The Vikettes started to hit their shots as assistant coach Joe Johnson's defense clamped down on the Midgets. The Vikettes won the quarter 14-6 and went into the break down by just four, 20-16.
But despite ELC's efforts, and the incredible disbelief of the TV announcers, the Vikettes pressed on. With 5:03 to go in the game, Kalie Burke put in a put-back and for the first time all night, the Vikettes were ahead, 38-37 with 5:08 to go in the game and while ELC briefly retook the lead 43-42, the champs were on the ropes and not getting back up.
On the back of forward Alyssa Griffith and solid free throw shooting, the Vikettes finally pulled away and pulled in the 3A Final Four with a stunning (to some, I suppose) 54-46 win over Estherville-Lincoln Central.
Griffith led the Vikettes with 17 points and made it a double-double with 10 big rebounds. Meyer added 12 and Davis had 11. Julia Johnson added five, Burke and Brylee Burce (who finished with 12 rebounds) had four each. Sophia Kreutner had one point, but her defense and passing were key down the stretch.
"We never doubted," Haisman. "Even through a couple of my heart attacks, we executed our plan. Even when we were down, we didn't give up on the plan."
On the heels of Benton Community's 40-34 win over Des Moines Christian the Vikettes and Bobcats will meet for the third time this year with the winner getting a shot at State title Friday night.
Game time Thursday is set for 1:30 p.m. with the winner headed for the finals Friday night at 8 p.m., back at the Well.