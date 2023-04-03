VINTON — Here we go again?
Early Monday morning, the National Weather Service upgraded much of the eastern half of Iowa the moderate risk level for Tuesday, April 4. The moderate risk includes the strong possibility of heavy rain, high winds, large hail and even more tornados.
“This could be similar to Friday’s storm outbreak,” said Benton County EMS director Scott Hansen.
Hansen said that in the case of Tuesday, there could be a couple of different rounds of weather.
“They’re looking at one round in the afternoon and another one later in the evening,” he said.
