It won’t be long before area residents will have another dining and entertainment spot to bring family and friends for a night out on the town. The new Old Hospital Pub is due to open soon on the historic Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School campus in Vinton “We want this to be a community staple where you can sit by the fire under the stars on a date night, or stop in with the family after a V-S Vikings win,” says B.J. Hobart owner of Hobart Historic Restoration and owner of the new pub. The interior will reflect an early 20th century Edwardian decor based on the architectural style of the era when the hospital was built. It will include a two-walled fireplace and an enclosed separate space off the dining room for private parties and get-togethers. Outdoors, guests will be able to lounge on the spacious deck around the fire pit. Two big screen TVs mounted above will offer good views of seasonal sports events. Plans are in the works to add a sand volleyball court and a walk-up bar. Bonnie Xanadu, manager of the Old Hospital Pub says the menu will include a variety of favorite platters and beverages. “We are designing a pub-style menu with sandwiches, platters, barbecue and sides, all fresh, made in-house, with craft beers and cocktails.” She plans to offer weekly specials in the future but for now she’s simply working on the finishing touches such as stocking food and beverages and training new staff. She expects to hire approximately 20 employees. The dining room will seat seventy guests including bar seating and approximately 40 patrons on the deck. Hobart is the owner of Hobart Historic Restoration, a group that revitalizes deteriorating buildings throughout eastern Iowa. The development project recently took possession of the Braille School campus and plans to develop other historical buildings on site. The dilapidated old barn nearby will be repurposed as an events center. It’s expected to be completed late summer of next year. The center will be the venue for weddings, reunions and celebrations. “We know that a lot of people out there have been very curious about this,” said Xanadu. “This is something the community has wanted for a long time.” For now, the Old Hospital Pub is scheduled to open this week. Hours will be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 4 PM, Saturday, 3 PM and from 11 til 4 Sunday.
