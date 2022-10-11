VINTON -- A 15-year old Center Point-Urbana student is recovering from an apparent stab wound from the knife of a 16-year old classmate during a break in their driver's education class Monday night at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.
According to a press release from the Vinton Police Department, at around 7:36 PM Vinton Police Officers were dispatched to the Vinton-Shellsburg High School for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers observed one male student assisting another male student outside of the high school building. From witness statements Officers determined that a 16 year-old male stabbed a 15 year-old male with a knife after a verbal altercation in the high school commons area. The injured 15 year-old was transported to Virginia Gay Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The 16 year-old male was charged with Willful Injury causing Serious Injury. Willful Injury is a Class “C” Felony. The 16 year-old male was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center (CIJDC) in Eldora. At the time of the press release the 15 year-old was determined to be in stable condition. The Vinton Police Department was assisted by North Benton Ambulance and Vinton – Shellsburg CSD Staff. Class “C” felonies are punishable by confinement for no more than 10 years and a fine of at least $1,000 but not more than $10,000. Vinton-Shellsburg Superintendent of Schools Kyle Koeppen said Tuesday morning that after reviewing the security videos of the incident, it did not appear as if there at had been an altercation, as the student with the knife was actually helping take care of the victim and was waiting with him when first responders arrived.
Koeppen released the following statement to Vinton-Shellsburg families at 11:30 Tuesday morning:
Families,
You may be aware of an incident that occurred last night in the high school building. ABC Driving operates evening drivers’ education courses in the building. The course is open to all area students, not just Vinton-Shellsburg students. Last evening, two students in the class from another school district were involved in an incident during a class break. One of the students ended up stabbing the other with a small knife. There was not a fight or threat prior to the incident. The two students walked back to the classroom together and alerted the ABC teacher who called 911. The student who inflicted the injury was the same person supporting the injured student. There were no threats of harm to any other students or staff. This is an isolated incident. The District is working with ABC to review their safety policies and procedures to ensure consistency with District expectations.