VINTON — An elderly Vinton woman is in serious condition after being struck by a pick-up truck last Friday.
Karen Donnellan of Vinton was crossing C Avenue at 8th Street last Friday, December 30 shortly after 5 p.m. when she was struck by a 2011 GMC Canyon driven by Ernest Riggle of Vinton. According to the VPD report, Riggle was turning southbound off 8th Street onto C Avenue when he struck Donnellan. She was wearing dark clothes and the driver said he didn’t see her until it was too late.
Donnellan was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa CIty with broken bones and other injuries and remains there in serious condition.
No charges have been filed. The accident remains under investigation by the Vinton Police Department.